Severe dust storm in Uttar Pradesh leaves 45 dead

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dust storm

Lucknow: A high-intensity dust storm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh overnight, leaving 45 people dead and 38 injured, an official said today.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 36 deaths and injuries to 35 others,

“As per figures received till noon, 45 people were killed and 38 injured in the dust storm in different parts of the state,” Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

Three persons died in Bijnor, two in Saharanpur and one each in Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Raebareli and Unnao districts, he said.

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers concerned to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected.

He also said that no laxity will be tolerated in providing succor to the needy.

“Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar has spoken to Commissioner Agra division and directed him that relief be distributed by the evening and senior officers visit the injured in hospitals,” Principal Secretary, Information, Avanish Awasthi said.

A number of houses collapsed and electricity poles and trees got uprooted as the severe dust.

