Seventh Pay Panel: Railway worker forum to go on strike

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Railway workers affiliated to All-India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) will go on a ‘relay hunger strike’ for 72 hours from Tuesday against what they called “non-implementation of the provisions of the seventh pay commission” and the “attempted privatisation of the national transporter”.

A statement from the AIRF, the largest union body in the railways, said despite meetings with leaders of the central government organisations and Home Minister, Finance Minister, Railway Minister and Minister of State for Railways, no decision was taken.

All branches of AIRF affiliates will stage the ‘Relay Hunger Strike’ from May 8 morning, a statement from the union said.

