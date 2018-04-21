Seven-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Raipur school

Raipur: In yet another case of assault, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Raipur’s Campion School.

The father of the minor girl told, “It was her first day to the school on Wednesday. She went to the school and we wanted to meet her at the school, but we weren’t allowed to do so. While changing her clothes after she returned from school, my wife noticed blood on her private parts and she was not wearing undergarments.”

When asked if she had reported the matter to the teacher, the minor replied that the teacher was absent on the second day of her school. Meanwhile, the police said that they were investigating the matter and were examining CCTV footages of the school. An FIR was lodged for the same.

The president of Child Right Commission, Prabha Dubey, told, “I have spoken to the girl personally. She is saying that a ‘bhaiya’ had allegedly molested her. We asked the peon of the school about the undergarment, to which she replied that she had thrown away the undergarment since the girl had urinated on it. I will constitute a team to investigate the matter.”

With the ongoing Unnao and Kathua rape cases, the Indian social media has been abuzz with the words – “rape horror”. Massive protests are being held across the country for demanding death penalty for those accused of raping minors.