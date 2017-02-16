Headlines

Seven year girl writes to Sundar Pichai on dream to work for Google, gets reply

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
chloe

London : Chloe Bridgewater a seven year old girl from Hereford UK made headlines after she wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking about her dreams to work with the tech giant when she graduates from school.

What made the bigger headline though is Pichai’s reply to the kid through a letter.

Google CEO in reply to the fascinating imagination of the kid and her intriguing letter wrote back encouraging her to follow her dreams. “I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)” Pichai said.

Speaking about her daughter’s drive to work and her dream, Chloe’s father Andy Bridgewater, a refrigeration system parts manufacturer recounts one advice that had inspired his daughter to dream to work at the helm of world’s top technology firm. “When she asked me where my ideal place for work would be, I said, ‘oh, Google would be a nice place to work”, Andy says adding “Due to their cutting edge work they do”.

