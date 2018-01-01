Headlines

Seven vehicles torched after group clash in Khurda, 10 injured

Pragativadi News Service
Khurda: While the whole world was busy in celebrating the New Year’s first day on Monday, a group clash ensued at Samantarapur village under Khurda police limits in which five motorcycles and two cars were set ablaze.

According to reports, ten people were injured in the violent clash and three of them were admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Normalcy was restored after the arrival of Khurda police on the spot. Police personnel have been deployed in the village following the incident.

Police has begun a probe into the incident and registered cases against 30 persons in connection with the clash. The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be known.

