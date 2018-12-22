Seven migrant labourers rescued from Andhra brick kiln

Sundergarh: Odisha Labour Department on Saturday successfully rescued seven migrant labourers, including three women, who were held hostage by a brick kiln owner in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, five labourers are from Sundergarh district while the other two hail from Bargarh district.

The move by the labour department came after five labourers managed to escape from the brick kiln after the owner allegedly threw acid on a labourer and chopped the finger of another for demanding their wages.

Following this, the district administration and State labour department contacted the Andhra Pradesh Labour Commission and launched an operation with the assistance of Inter-state Migrant Workmen Cell to rescue the labourers.

Reportedly, 12 labourers of Burta village of Sundergarh district and two from Bhatli of Bargarh district had gone to work at a kiln in Vizianagaram after being lured by a contractor identified as Mahesh.

The migrant labourers were allegedly tortured and the owner made them work for over two months without paying them their wages, it was learned.

While an investigation into the matter is underway, cases under violation of the Labour Act have been registered against the brick kiln owner, sources said.