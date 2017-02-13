State at Large

Seven in jail in railway siding group clash

Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: In the group clash of January 8 at the Bimalagada railway siding, seven people have been sent to jail out of the 50 accused. Police had registered cases from both groups. Curfew continues in the region since the incident.

The bail application of the seven was rejected after which they were sent to jail and police is still looking for other accused. With the panchayat polls on in Sundergarh, police is finding it challenging to maintain law and order  while looking for the culprits of the railway siding clash.

Meanwhile, with the unrest after the group clash continuing in the region, loading has been temporarily stopped. The group clash had occurred based on loading issuesin which over 30 people were injured from both groups.

