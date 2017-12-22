Seven of family found dead in Telangana, police suspect poisoned biryani the cause

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, seven members of a family, including an elderly couple and two children, were found dead in their house under suspicious circumstances in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Friday.

Though the exact reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, police are probing whether the family entered into a suicide pact or a food contamination might have caused the death.

Police said the family of elderly couple Balanarsimha (68) and Bharatamma (58) were living near a poultry farm in Rajapet mandal of Yadadri district along with their daughter, son-in-law and their three children. All of them were found dead Friday morning.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Police found a packet of biryani in their house and investigators are probing whether the family members consumed biryani mixed with poison or the contamination of the food caused the death.