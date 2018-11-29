Seven cows charred to death in fire mishap in Puri

Brahmagiri: Seven cows were charred to death after a fire broke out in a cattle shed in Handiali village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district last night.

While seven cows were charred to death, the condition of six others is stated to be critical.

According to sources, cattle shed of one Akhari Behera, of the village caught fire last night.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flame. But, by then seven cows were charred to death in the blaze, said sources.

The actual cause behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected the fire might erupted from the mosquito coil.