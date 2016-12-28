Jagannath temple: Sevayats happy with ASI design

Puri: The designs suggested by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for repair of the sanctum sanctorum and jagamohan of the Jagannath temple have been approved by the servitors or sevayats. The repairs will be completed before Snana Purnima that is the prelogue for Rath Yatra.

Chief temple administrator Suresh Chandra Mohapatra chaired a meeting regarding the repairs on Tuesday in presence of archaeology team in which the details of repairs were discussed.

The jagamohan foundation will be cut two feet deep to install the beam and two pillars will be set up near the ‘anasara pindi’ where the Gopalballabh Bhog is made everyday. During this repai wrok representatives of ASI, sevayats and temple administration will be present.