Setback for Mamata govt, Supreme Court questions on Aadhaar plea

New Delhi: In a big setback to Mamata Banerjee’s government in West Bengal today as it was questioned by the Supreme Court for challenging the linking of the Aadhaar number to government welfare schemes.

Questioning the West Bengal government’s move, the apex court said, “How can a state government challenge parliament’s mandate.”

“The controversy over Aadhaar needs examination but state government can’t file a petition against a law passed by Parliament,” a bench comprising Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

“Individual can file a petition against the Act but not a state government. Let CM Mamata Banerjee file plea as a citizen and we will hear her petition,” the bench pronounced.

The court also issued a notice to the Centre on a separate petition challenging the linking of the 12-digit unique identification number to mobile phones and asked for a response within four weeks.

Notably, several petitions, challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes and notifications to link it with mobile numbers and bank accounts, are pending in the apex court.