Setback for Congress, BJD; Leaders join saffron party

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback to the State unit of Congress, several leaders of Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Ganjam districts including former Champua MLA Dhanurjay Sidu joined the BJP here on Sunday.

The leaders including OPCC Secretary Prithwiraj Kuanr, Satyabrata Nayak and Sidu joined the saffron party in presence of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

President of Nayagarh District Congress Committee Lala Manoj Ray, who resigned from the party on Saturday, also joined the BJP along with his supporters.

Similarly, several BJD leaders of Jajpur district including Pradeep Balsamant also joined the BJP.

Greeting the new members to the party, Pradhan said more leaders from Congress and BJD will join BJP in the coming days. “We want to strengthen our party. Whoever is committed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah are welcome to join us,” he added.