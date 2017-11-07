PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Separation of conjoined twins: Jaga happy on his mother’s lap, Kalia in Neuro ICU

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: While Jaga is happy on his mother’s lap and responding to music, Kalia’s condition is still unpredictable, AIIMS, New Delhi officials informed in a press release today.

Jaga has started taking diet orally and showing signs of improvement, however, Kalia’s condition is unpredictable, as per the release.

“Kalia is still in Neuro ICU. He has shown some improvement in movement of limbs but he will stay in ICU as his condition is unpredictable,” the release added.

Earlier, some plastic surgery was conducted on Kalia by a surgeon from Coimbatore.

On November 3, Jaga was moved out of the ICU to the general ward and he has started consuming semi-liquid food like banana juice and rice pudding.

