Separated twins: Kalia taken off ventilator, Jaga’s health improved significantly

Bhubaneswar: Here comes good news for the people of Odisha. Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins has been taken off from ventilator support today and is kept in the hospital ICU of AIIMS New Delhi.

Reportedly, Kalia’s health condition has improved significantly after the cranial separation surgery. However, he is still under observation and is surviving upon nasal feeding.

A week earlier, doctors had stated that Kalia was suffering from epileptic fits and was being administered dosages for it, therefore he was remaining drowsy and sleepy all the time, following which his health condition didn’t improve as expected.

Jaga’s health had made a quick improvement than of Kalia and he has started playing and taking usual diets since last nine days.

Doctors at the AIIMS have been closely monitoring each development in both the twins following their two-stage separation surgery earlier last month.