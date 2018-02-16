Separated twins: Jaga and Kalia will be back to Odisha in March

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia will be back to Odisha in the second week of March.

According to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi sources, both the kids are on the path of fast recovery and can be shifted to their home state in a month.

The twins hailing from Milipada village of Kandhamal district who had been fused to their heads were admitted to the AIIMS on July 14, 2017. They underwent two phase cranial separation surgery on October 25 and 26. Later, the twins went through a reconstructive and plastic surgery of the skull.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday informed that Jaga and Kalia will be back to their home state from Delhi AIIMS in the second week of March.

Jena stated that a team of doctors from Odisha will visit the AIIMS to study the method of treatment being administered upon the twins before being discharged from the hospital.