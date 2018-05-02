Separated twins Jaga, Kalia recovering at good pace

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia are recovering fast, doctors treating them at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, informed today.

The separated twins were seen playing with each other and their parents without the protective gear provided to them during the skin grafting treatment.

Kalia who was recovering slower than Jaga, is also improving at a good pace. Jaga, who was unable to walk properly following surgery, is taking steps without any support. They will be sent back to Odisha as the risk of infection has considerably reduced now, the doctors added.

Notably, Jaga and Kalia were joined at the head. They were successfully separated after an 11-hour marathon surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi by a team of 30 specialists from neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments on October 25 last year.

Odisha government had sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the surgery.