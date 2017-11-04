PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Jaga out of ICU, Kalia still under observation

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaga

Bhubaneswar: One of the separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal district, Jaga has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a general ward of AIIMS New Delhi on Friday.

AIIIMS Neurosurgery Department head Ashok Mohapatra informed that Jaga had started taking semi-liquid food like banana juice and rice pudding.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the other twin Kalia has also showed signs of improvement. He is presently in the ICU and a team of doctors are monitoring his condition. Dr Mohapatra said it was a major operation for the twins. Everybody should wait patiently and pray to God as it might take two months for Kalia to fully recover.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
924
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
896
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
IIT-Bhubaneswar IIT-Bhubaneswar
691
Headlines

IIT-Bhubaneswar to get a ‘world class’ Centre of Excellence

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top