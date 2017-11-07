Separated conjoined twins Jaga- Kalia shifted to general ward from ICU

Bhubaneswar: “Jaga has been shifted to the normal ward and is being looked after by his mother. Kalia’s health condition is stable now and he has been shifted to general ward from ICU as well. Jaga’s eyes were examined after he shifted to general ward” informed Health Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday.

A plastic surgery from Coimbatore had conducted some surgery on Kalia. The health condition of separated conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia is stable now, said Pratap Jena.

Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia were separated following a 16-hour-long surgery at AIIMS. There were 20 surgeons and 10 anesthesiologists during the surgery.