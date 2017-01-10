Separate road accidents at Jajpur stir agitation among locals: 4 killed including two women

Jajur: One after another separate incidents of road accidents has led to the locals of the area staging agitation on the National Highway-5 seeking for immediate intervention of the NHAI (National Highway Authorities of India).

In an earlier incident on Monday in the Jaraka area of the district, around 4 persons, including two women were killed while the car in which they were boarded met with an accident. As per sources, a Wagon-R car (WB-32K-1705), at around 5 am in the morning was travelling from West Bengal towards Cuttack and due to dense fog, the driver of the car lost his visibility and collided with a truck. Following the incident , Dharmasala police immediately rushed to the spot. Driver of the car being critically injured was initially admitted at the health care centre at Dharmasala and later was shifted to Cuttack hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified at Shivram Maharna, Binodini Maharna from Digha area of West Bengal, Bishnupada Sahoo and Sandhya Sahoo from Kalyanpur and Chandanpur area of the state. The driver has been identified at Arup Behera.

In the same day, in another incident, at around 11 am in the morning, a truck overturned in the same area of the district. The truck dropped around 50 feet down from the road level. The driver of the truck has been severely injured. The police after reaching the spot have rushed the driver alongwith the helper at the nearby hospital in the area.