Separate accidents in state claims 3 lives, 10 critical

Cuttack: As many as 10 students including teacher were injured during a bus accident at Bandala Chhak in Cuttack on Sunday while on another incident three bike borne persons got killed as a car collided with their vehicle in Paralakhemundi.

As per sources, a bus carrying students of Nrutanga Swami Vivekananda School of Mahanga was hit by another bus on NH-16 nearby Bandala Chhack. The accident led to severe injuries to as many as 10 students and a teacher inside the school bus.

All of the injured victims have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile earlier on the day three bike borne persons were killed during a horrific accident as their bike was hit by a car near Baraghala chhak in Paralakhemundi.