Sensex jumps 157 points higher ahead of Union Budget 2018 announcement

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Union Budget

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices on Thursday opened higher ahead of the Union Budget 2018-19 presentation in the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 157.21 points or 0.44 per cent higher soon after opening.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 46.25 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 11,073.95 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 36,048.99 points, was trading at 36,122.23 points (at 9.16 a.m.), higher 157.21 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous day’s close at 35,965.02 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 36,136.40 points and a low of 36,021.88 points in the trade so far.

 

