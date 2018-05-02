Senior scientist held for attempting to rape junior’s daughter in Agra

Agra: A 58-year-old, Senior scientist Vishnu Dutt Sharma the head of the department of microbiology, at the National Jalma Institute for Leprosy & Other Mycobacterial Diseases in Uttar Pradesh’ Agra was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to rape the six-year-old daughter of a junior scientist on Monday, police said.

“The matter was reported to the Tajganj police on Tuesday morning and facts narrated in the complaint were verified and found to be true. A case was registered against Sharma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” said superintendent of police.

Sources said the police also spoke to other young girls, who live on the institute premises, about Sharma’s conduct. The girl’s parents said in their complaint that Sharma had been making advances towards their daughter for over the past two months. On Monday, he allegedly took the girl to the roof of the institute’s residential wing.

The girl’s mother said she called out to her daughter and when she did not get any reply she suspected something to be amiss. She went to the rooftop and saw Sharma attempting to rape the child. Sharma reportedly fled the spot and the girl’s mother immediately disclosed the matter to the family. The girl’s family said they used to consider Sharma an “elderly member of the scientist fraternity” and that he was like a “grandfatherly figure” for their daughter.

Sharma is scheduled to retire in September. Authorities at the premier institute expressed shock over their senior colleague’s arrest.