Senior pharmacist arrested in Keonjhar while taking bribe

Keonjhar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested the senior pharmacist of OMC Dispensary at Gandhamardhan in Keonjhar district on charges of accepting bribe.

The arrested has been identified as Lina Priyadarshani, senior pharmacist of OMC Dispensary.

According to sources, One M.R Rajesh Kumar Behera had approached the Vigilance officials after the senior pharmacist demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for recommending buying medicine of a particular brand for the dispensary.

Officials of the anti-probe agency laid a trap as per plan and arrested Priyadarshani while accepting the bribe this morning.