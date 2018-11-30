Senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra quits BJP

Bhubaneswar: Minutes after BJP Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray tendered his resignation to Speaker Pradip Amat, senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra also resigned from the membership of the saffron party.

Mohapatra sent his resignation letter to BJP national president Amit Shah. In the letter, he stated, “We regret to state that despite repeated efforts in appraising you on the sorry state of affairs in the party here, neither you nor any senior central party leader bothered to consult, review or take corrective measures.”

“Be it the Mahanadi water issue, or the unfulfilled promises of a second bridge over river Brahmani; the super speciality hospital at Rourkela or the dreams of lakhs of jobs for Odia youth which we sold at Paradip during the inauguration of the Oil Refinery —nothing, absolutely nothing materialized,” Mohapatra stated in the letter.

He further stated that the list is long and we do not want to burden you with it in this letter. “In short, people of Odisha are disillusioned. Several leaders in the party here shared our concerns, but remain silent fearing denial of tickets. You would agree that such silence is a bad sign for any democratic party,” he added.

“The well-meaning suggestions by us to you were construed as a threat by certain egocentric self-serving individuals who resorted to dirty tricks and a campaign was launched in our respective constituencies to try and deride us. Turning blind to reality does not help anyone neither does it serve any purpose. As self-respecting politicians with decades of service to Odisha, we refuse to continue in the party as showpieces,” the senior leader said.

“We cannot be treated as furniture in the party while the rootless talk big and project a larger than life image,” he added.

He said, “For us the interest of the state is supreme, we have never ever compromised our self-respect or the interest of the state for any post, power or ticket.”

“We fiercely guard the interest of people of our state and particularly our constituency to whom we are answerable,” Mohapatra stated in the letter.

“The electoral defeat with a margin of 40,000 votes at Bijepur by poll was a shocker, the party lost all the by-polls held at the panchayat level, more so, in pockets of many self-styled tall leaders. This reflected the disenchantment of the people at the manner in which the party was functioning here,” Mohapatra said.

“We waited for four long years in vain. We refuse to wait any longer. Our continuance in the party is no longer untenable, hence we quit,” the senior leader added.