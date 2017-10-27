Senior journalist arrested on charges of extortion

Ghaziabad: Senior journalist Vinod Verma was on Friday arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad in connection with a case of extortion.
Vinod Verma, who is a member of the Editors Guild of India, was picked up from his Ghaziabad home by a police team that caught the last flight out of Raipur, according to sources.
The police claim they have seized hundreds of CDs, a laptop and a pen drive from his home.
As per sources, the police, investigating a complaint of blackmail over a sex CD allegedly featuring a Chhattisgarh minister, raided a shop in Delhi that had made 1,000 copies. The shop owner allegedly named Verma as the man who had commissioned the copies.
The blackmail complaint had been filed by Prakash Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh BJP leader.
Verma, a freelance journalist, has been Digital Editor at Amar Ujala and has worked with the BBC Hindi service in the past, as per sources.