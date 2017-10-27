PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Senior journalist arrested on charges of extortion

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Senior journalist

Ghaziabad: Senior journalist Vinod Verma was on Friday arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad in connection with a case of extortion.

Vinod Verma, who is a member of the Editors Guild of India, was picked up from his Ghaziabad home by a police team that caught the last flight out of Raipur, according to sources.

The police claim they have seized hundreds of CDs, a laptop and a pen drive from his home.

As per sources, the police, investigating a complaint of blackmail over a sex CD allegedly featuring a Chhattisgarh minister, raided a shop in Delhi that had made 1,000 copies. The shop owner allegedly named Verma as the man who had commissioned the copies.

The blackmail complaint had been filed by Prakash Bajaj, a Chhattisgarh BJP leader.

Verma, a freelance journalist, has been Digital Editor at Amar Ujala and has worked with the BBC Hindi service in the past, as per sources.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.9K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top