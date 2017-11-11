Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away

Bhubaneswar: 1982-batch IPS officer and former Managing Director of Orissa State Road Transport Corporation (OSRCTC) Binoy Behera today passed away due to multiple dysfunctions of organs and long-term health-related ailments.

Behera was diagnosed with kidney failure, pneumonia and lungs disorder while he was admitted to a city-based hospital on the day after he retired from the post of DG of fire services and Home guards on October 31.

Binoy served as the first Commissioner of Police of the twin cities- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Behera during his long career as an IPS officer has successfully worked in various capacities like SP, Bhubaneswar, Vigilance SP, Cuttack etc.