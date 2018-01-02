Headlines

Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale is new foreign secretary

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale was on Monday appointed foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term, succeeding S Jaishankar who completes his tenure on January 28, according to an official order.

Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India’s envoy to China.

He is at present Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale’s appointment to the post, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year.

