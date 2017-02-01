Senior citizens to have Aadhar based health card

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced during the presentation of the Union Budget that the senior citizens will have Aadhar based health card.

Senior citizens are set to get Aadhar based health cards and also earn 8 per cent interest on savings through LIC. Unveiling the Budget in Parliament, Jaitley said the LIC earnings will have assured income for 10 years.

For the first time, the date of the presentation of the Union Budget has been advanced by nearly a month as usually the Budget is presented near the end of the month of February.

Another first for this Budget session is that the Railway Budget has been included into the Union Budget, which was separate since 1924.