Senior citizen registration goes online in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched an online registration portal for senior citizens here.

Addressing the ceremony, Naveen instructed police to investigate complaints of senior citizens, women and children on top priority basis.

“There is a need to pay special attention towards the complaints of women, children and senior citizens. The complaints from women and children should be expeditiously probed and the progress of such cases regularly reviewed,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma asserted that Twin City police are in a much better position in all aspects of policing, including law and order, crime control, safety of women, children and senior citizens.

“Today, Odisha Police is actively involved in supporting the efforts of the Government towards serving senior citizens, women, children and other important segments of the society,” Sharma said.

The police headquarters is working to implement the senior citizens security scheme in other major cities of the State and services will begin very soon, he added.

The DGP also advised nodal officers and assistant nodal officers of Senior Citizens Security Cells (SCSC) not to merely visit the senior citizens but get personally involved with them and be sensitive towards their self respect and emotional needs.

Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania informed that till November 30, nearly 11, 335 senior citizens have registered themselves with the Commissionerate Police.

The senior citizens can register with Commissionerate Police by applying online on www.lokaseba-odisha.in or visiting the nearest common service centre or local police station.

