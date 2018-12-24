Senior bureaucrat from HP visits Smart City projects

Bhubaneswar: A senior bureaucrat from Himachal Pradesh on Monday visited various projects, Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC) and office of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Country and Town Planning department, Himachal Pradesh, appreciated the execution of the projects and the way inclusiveness has been imbibed into all the components of the Smart City initiative.

BSCL Chief Executive Officer Vineel Krishna briefed the senior official from Himachal Pradesh and also accompanied him to the various project sites including the Smart Janpath Project near Sishu Bhawan Square and bus queue shelters (BQS) on Janpath.

Saxena took keen interest in knowing the public bicycle sharing (PBS) project “Mo Cycle’’ and how the system is integrated into the BQS for last mile connectivity for an effective public transport mechanism. The senior bureaucrat from Himachal Pradesh also saw the red light violation detectors (RLVD) and Wi-Fi installations at Rupali Square.

While the BSCL CEO briefed the senior bureaucrat about the various operational aspects of BOC, the latter asked many questions to know more about the integrations made through the state-of-the-art facility at the BSCL office.

Later a presentation was also make by technical experts of BSCL about various projects under the area-based development, pan-city mode and making the people of the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District through Socially Smart Bhubaneswar project. In the presentation the experts explained the objective of the Smart City Proposal with transit oriented development, people-centric planning and design, liveability, child-friendly approach, eco-city concept and how to make the city a regional economic centre.

Expressing his happiness over the progress of the projects under BSCL, Saxena also added that with his visits years after years he had discovered the Temple City becoming more and more beautiful, smarter and liveable.

BSCL Chief Executive Officer Vineel Krishna informed that with the new IT infrastructure the city is also developing a 200 km-long optical fibre network so that all types of city-level functioning and monitoring would be integrated to the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre through the optical fibre network.