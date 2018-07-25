Headlines

Selfie obsession: Youth hurt after falling off Kandagiri cliff

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained injuries after falling off a cliff in Khandagiri on Wednesday while trying to take selfies pictures on his mobile phone.

The unnamed tourist is believed to have been taking a selfie before losing his footing and falling down. He was rushed to the Capital Hospital immediately for treatment.

Notably, an engineering student was swept away in sea while taking a selfie at Nehrubangla under Paradip Marine police limits in March 2018. The deceased was identified as Himanshu Rathore of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred when B.Tech students of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar were holding a picnic party. Himanshu was taking selfie with one of his friend when a strong tidal wave swept him away.

