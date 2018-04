Seize Dawood Ibrahim’s properties in Mumbai: Supreme Court directs Central government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order directed the central government to seize Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Properties in Mumbai, while dismissing the plea fieled by his Family.

A bench of justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre dismissed the plea by his mother Ameena Bi Kaskar and Sister Haseena Parker, saying the properties belonged to Dawood Ibrahim. His mother Amina Bi and sister Hasina Parker’s (both dead now) had challenged the attachment order of their residential properties in Mumbai.

They had a total of seven residential properties in their names. Of these, two are in the mother’s name and five are in the sister’s name. The properties worth crores of rupees have allegedly been acquired with Dawood Ibrahim’s ill-gotten wealth.

The two women had approached the apex court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court, which had turned down their plea against the order for seizure of their properties in Mumbai under the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture Of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

The Act provides for forfeiture of “illegally acquired properties” of smugglers and foreign exchange manipulators and their relatives.