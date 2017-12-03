See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Bhubaneswar: Yesteryear’s album queen and popular Odia actress Zeena (Jina) Samal, popularly known as glamour queen in Odia film industry, is going to tie the nuptial knot today with Odia actor Rudra Panigrahi at a city-based wedding mandap here.

The wedding is scheduled to be held at Utrishree Mandap near Krishna garden, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar at 7:30 pm as per Hindu wedding rituals.

The marriage ceremony is expected to witness many actors and actress from the entertainment industry.

The would-be couple will throw a reception party at Royal Palace in Bhubaneswar on December 6.

The actress had chosen Rudra in a ‘Swayamvar’ programme called ‘Jina ra Jeeban Saathi’, which was telecasted in a private channel.

Her would-be husband, Rudra, is popular for his mind-blowing performance in Odia movies like Premika (2013), Apna Haath Jagannath (2015) and Galpa Nuhen Alpa Dinara (2015) and a few to name.

Zeena had debuted as a lead heroine is ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ released in 2007 and won the heart of audience through her intense performance. Before that, she had acted in many hit album music videos. She came to limelight with Oriya album songs Batoire Batoi, Sei Barsa, Sanja Nain Gale. Later, she tried her luck in the serial industry and won audience through mega serial ‘Tulasi’.

Zeena Samal belongs to Kamarda, a small town in Balasore.