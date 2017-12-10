See pics: Virat-Anushka wedding venue in Italy

Mumbai: The whole world waits for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding.
A view of an old castle turned into modern villa that will host guests and has various amenities
One of the stunning locations where the functions will be held
After much hype, anticipation, speculation: now it has been confirmed that the ‘Virushka’ are going to tie the knot in Italy.
This narrow road leads to the villas in this vineyard in Tuscany
An aerial view of the wedding location
It has been confirmed by various sources that the fabled couple is going to get married at a heritage property within a resort in Tuscany, Italy. The resort has been decked up for the heavyweight event, with a security cordon around the resort where guests with invitation only will be allowed.
A view from the open dining area overlooking the vineyard
Sources also hint that the wedding is going to be a typical Punjabi wedding, and professional Bhangra dancers were spotted at the venue.
A villa for guests
The two have already flown off to Italy with their families.They’re expected to tie the knot in the next few days.