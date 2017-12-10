Bollywood

See pics: Virat-Anushka wedding venue in Italy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Italy

Mumbai: The whole world waits for Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding.

Pic courtesy: India Today

 

 

A view of an old castle turned into modern villa that will host guests and has various amenities

One of the stunning locations where the functions will be held

 

After much hype, anticipation, speculation: now it has been confirmed that the ‘Virushka’ are going to tie the knot in Italy.

This narrow road leads to the villas in this vineyard in Tuscany

An aerial view of the wedding location

It has been confirmed by various sources that the fabled couple is going to get married at a heritage property within a resort in Tuscany, Italy. The resort has been decked up for the heavyweight event, with a security cordon around the resort where guests with invitation only will be allowed.

A view from the open dining area overlooking the vineyard

 

Sources also hint that the wedding is going to be a typical Punjabi wedding, and professional Bhangra dancers were spotted at the venue.

A villa for guests

The two have already flown off to Italy with their families.They’re expected to tie the knot in the next few days.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.2K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Zeena Zeena
4.4K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top