See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Team India today reached the city for the T20 International match against Sri Lanka to be played at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The Sri Lanka team also arrived in the city. After both teams reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special plane from Visakhapatnam, they were escorted to Mayfair Lagoon amid tight security.

In Mayfair Hotel they were given a rousing welcome.

Fans had gathered in large numbers along the way from the airport to the hotel when the cricketers arrived.