Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Team India

Bhubaneswar: Team India today reached the city for the T20 International match against Sri Lanka to be played at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma

 

The Sri Lanka team also arrived in the city. After both teams reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special plane from Visakhapatnam, they were escorted to Mayfair Lagoon amid tight security.

 

In Mayfair Hotel they were given a rousing welcome.

 

Fans had gathered in large numbers along the way from the airport to the hotel when the cricketers arrived.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
968
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Jaga to be discharged soon
Odisha Odisha
959
Headlines

Odisha effects major administrative reshuffle, 17 IAS officers transferred

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top