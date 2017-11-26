See Pics: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan host another dancing night

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seem to have endless celebrations. Actress Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who had their registered marriage on November 23, organised another party night again for their close friends.
The Chak De star shared a selfie with her love Zaheer while thanks to the couple’s guests at the party, who shared the inside pictures from ‘another dancing night’ with Sagarika and Zaheer.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who missed the earlier wedding celebrations, rocked on Saturday night’s party with his presence.
Sagarika took to Instagram to share her first selfie with husband Zaheer.