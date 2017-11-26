Entertainment

See Pics: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan host another dancing night

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Zaheer Khan

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seem to have endless celebrations. Actress Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer Khan, who had their registered marriage on November 23, organised another party night again for their close friends.

The Chak De star shared a selfie with her love Zaheer while thanks to the couple’s guests at the party, who shared the inside pictures from ‘another dancing night’ with Sagarika and Zaheer.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who missed the earlier wedding celebrations, rocked on Saturday night’s party with his presence.

Sagarika took to Instagram to share her first selfie with husband Zaheer.

Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Feeling somewhat complete tonight.. And @yuvisofficial makes that happen!!😉🤙 Welcome back my bro… #friendslikefamily

A post shared by Ashish 'Dev' Chowdhry (@ashishchowdhryofficial) on

#thenightthatwas #friendsreunited ❤️❤️ #genuinefriendships #keepitreal 👌😇

A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on

#thenightthatwas ..#mybestfriendswedding

A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on

Best night n still sinking in .. congratulationssss @sagarikaghatge n love always 😘😍

A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on

23.11.2017 ❤️

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

And she is hitched ❤️😘❤️😍❤️😘❤️ .. @sagarikaghatge @zaheer_khan34 ❤️ #newlyweds

A post shared by VidyaMMalavade (@vidyamalavade) on

 

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.4K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top