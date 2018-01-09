See pics: Pageant Show at 18th All India Railway Bharat Scouts & Guides Jamborette

Bhubaneswar: 18th All India Railway Bharat Scouts & Guides Jamborette has reached on the fourth day here today. A pageant show was organized by the authorities in which hundreds of school students participated donned in various costumes.

The Jamborette was on January 6 by DK Gayen, Member Staff of Railway Board in presence of Umesh Singh, General Manager of East Coast Railway at Sports Complex of Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop.

Gathering of Scouts and Guides from different parts of India under a single roof will exchange culture, tradition, language, food habits, folklore etc., from different regions.

The Jamborette aims at improving Scouting Skills in the field of First Aid, Pioneering, Compass, Mapping and Backwoodsman Cooking etc along with Social Awareness activities, Disaster Management, Human Chain & Route March on Social Awareness and Pageant Show which will definitely help all participants to make themselves good human beings in their future life.