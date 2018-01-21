See pics: Naveen receives prestigious Ideal Chief Minister Award in Pune

Bhubaneswar/Pune: In a cheerful moment for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today received the prestigious the “Adarsh Mukhyamantri Award” or Ideal Chief Minister Award during the 8th Indian Student Parliament being held in Pune.

Naveen was conferred with the award by former President of India, Pratibha Patil in the presence of eminent and leading member of the BJP, Dr Murli Manohar Joshi. The award carries Rs one lakh, citation shawl and momento.

Beginning his speech on the occasion after receiving the award, Naveen said, “Thank you ….Indian Student Parliament and M.I.T, School of Government for this honour. I dedicate this honour to the four and half crore people of Odisha who have reposed their faith in us for the past 17 years and continuously blessed us.”

Addressing the gathering, Naveen said, “You cannot lead people unless you love them. Good governance and selfless public service are the pillars of democracy. The biggest challenge before all of us today and especially for my younger friends is –how to strengthen governance and instill public service-in turn strengthening democracy.”

Lighting up the lamp

Awardee Naveen with Former President Pratibha Patil

“Twenty years ago I was a political novice. I would have never imagined that I will be standing here as one of the longest serving Chief Ministers of the country”, said Naveen.

“Today, I can say with conviction, that politics is not complicated. Politics is the most powerful instrument to bring about change in the lives of people”, he said.

Naveen with BJP heavy-weight leader Murli Manohar Joshi

“If you love your people, you do not see the post you hold as a post, rather as a means to serve the people” he added.

“You do not see power as power, rather as a means to transform the lives of people”, he further added.

Densely crowded venue during the ceremony

Earlier this day, Naveen received a grand welcome from Utkal Samaj on his arrival at Pune where he announced to build Utkal Bhawan in the city and assured Odia’s residing in the city to recommend Maharashtra Government to begin flight services between Pune and Bhubaneswar soon.