See pics: Railways unveils new Rajdhani coaches: From 'auto janitor' system in toilets to LED lighting

Pragativadi News Service
Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday unveiled its new ‘Swarna’ coaches of the Rajdhani Express at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Rajdhani coaches

The new coaches come with facilities such as ‘auto janitor’ system in toilets and LED lighting. The Railways has decided to upgrade Premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains under ‘Operation ‘Swarna’. The new Swarna coaches have initially been provided in the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani.

Rajdhani coaches

The coach also has built-in ladder to access the upper berth for First AC class passengers. There are CCTVs installed in the areas around the doors and aisles. For the convenience of the passengers, the coach also has newly-designed bags, mobile holders and LED light over mirrors.

Rajdhani coaches

The first rake of Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani with improved features has been pressed into service on November 28, 2017. The expenditure of about Rs 35 lakhs has gone into this rake, which is less than Rs 2 lakh per coach.

Rajdhani coaches

The Eastern Railway runs two Rajdhani Express trains and one Shatabdi train which were identified for its up gradation to ‘Swarna’ standard. The key features include completely painted interiors with an aesthetic international colour scheme and LED lighting to improve illumination.

