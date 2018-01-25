See pics: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2018

New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade-2018 was conducted here on Tuesday on the same route for the parade to be held on January 26.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be unlike any other.

From a mega guest list of 10 ASEAN leaders who have been invited to grace the occasion, to the first all-women biker contingent to close the ceremonial parade, everyone is eagerly waiting to celebrate Republic Day.

A bird’s eye view of Rajpath during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade-2018

Tableau of Karnataka

Tableau of Madhya Pradesh

Tableau of Tripura

Tableau of Uttarakhand

Tableau of Jammu and Kashmir

Tableau of Maharashtra

Tableau of Lakshadweep

Tableau of Chhattisgarh

Tableau of Punjab

Tableau of Himachal Pradesh

Tableau of Manipur

Tableau of Gujarat

Tableau of Indian Navy

Tableau of Indian Air Force

Brahmos WPN System

Troop Level Radar (TLR)

Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi)

Bridge Layer Tank T-72