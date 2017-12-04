See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Arindam Roy, popularly known as lover boy of the industry completed one year of married life today. Pragativadi.com takes a trip that begins down the memory lane.

The lover boy married to Anupa Das, the sister of BJD MLA and Odisha’s former Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das, at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar on December 4, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion and blessed the couple on their wedding day while many prominent politicians were also seen at the venue. At the grand reception party, it was the turn of film celebrities who were present in large numbers at OCA club, Cuttack.

Cuttack boy Arindam who started his film career in 2006 “Prema Rutu Asilare”, is known for his romantic and action performances in Odia film industry.

Born in a Bengali Family in Cuttack on 29 March 1985 he is an Economics graduate from Christ College and has a degree from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. He is best known for his muscular physique being a Taekwondo black belt and a SAI coach. He is not only the superstar of Odia film industry but also one of the highest paid actors in the industry.