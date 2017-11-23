See Pics: Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ties the knot with Nupur Nagar in Meerut

New Delhi: Indian pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got married to his fiance Nupur Nagar in his hometown Meerut on Thursday.
Earlier, this morning, Pictures and videos of the Mehendi and wedding ceremony soon flooded on social media.
27-year-old Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh. The engagement ceremony with Nupur Nagar had taken place in Greater Noida.
However, the engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, sources said.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been kept out of currently India-Sri Lanka test match series.