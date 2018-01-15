Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Urvashi Rautela

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela, who is famous for her steps in dazzling songs like ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’, ‘Daddy Mummy’ etc has arrived at Bhubaneswar on Monday to inaugurate a Jewellery outlet here.

Model turned actress looked stunning and gorgeous in black dress. People from nearby areas thronged the place to get glimpse of Urvashi.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great (2013), followed by Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Kaabil (2017).

 

Urvashi will be next screened in “Hate Story 4” alongside Suraj Pancholi, Karan Wahi and Gulshan Grover.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

16.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.1K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
1.6K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
To Top