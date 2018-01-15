See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela, who is famous for her steps in dazzling songs like ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’, ‘Daddy Mummy’ etc has arrived at Bhubaneswar on Monday to inaugurate a Jewellery outlet here.

Model turned actress looked stunning and gorgeous in black dress. People from nearby areas thronged the place to get glimpse of Urvashi.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great (2013), followed by Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Kaabil (2017).

Urvashi will be next screened in “Hate Story 4” alongside Suraj Pancholi, Karan Wahi and Gulshan Grover.