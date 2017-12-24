See pics: Anubhav Mohanty celebrates 36th Birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty popularly known as action hero and Bhaijan in Odia film industry celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday.
Known for his action moves and romantic gesture, Anubhav is still ruling the industry. Wishes pour in for the star from fans and well-wishers through social media including film fraternity members.
Anubhav tied the nuptial knot with Barsha Priyadarshini on February 8, 2014. The couple has starred in above 10 films together out of which the most successful ones were “Kehi Jane Bhala Lagere”,”Hata Dhari Chalutha”, “Mo Duniya Tu Hi Tu”, “Matric Fail”, “Something Something” and” Balunga Toka”.
Here are some pictures of Anubhav Mohanty’s B’day celebration: