Entertainment

See pics: Anubhav Mohanty celebrates 36th Birthday

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Anubhav Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty popularly known as action hero and Bhaijan in Odia film industry celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday.

Known for his action moves and romantic gesture, Anubhav is still ruling the industry. Wishes pour in for the star from fans and well-wishers through social media including film fraternity members.

Anubhav tied the nuptial knot with Barsha Priyadarshini on February 8, 2014. The couple has starred in above 10 films together out of which the most successful ones were “Kehi Jane Bhala Lagere”,”Hata Dhari Chalutha”, “Mo Duniya Tu Hi Tu”, “Matric Fail”, “Something Something” and” Balunga Toka”.

Here are some pictures of Anubhav Mohanty’s B’day celebration:  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
T20 T20
1.4K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top