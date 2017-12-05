See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra

Bhubaneswar: Yesteryear’s album queen and popular Odia actress Zeena (Jina) Samal, popularly known as glamour queen in Odia film industry on Sunday tied the sacred knot with actor Rudra Panigrahi at a city-based wedding mandap here.

The ceremony was attended by many actors and actresses from the entertainment industry.

The Utrishree Mandap near Krishna garden, Jagamara premise was lavishly decorated by Zeena’s family and special arrangements were also made for groom family.

The couple will throw a reception party at Hotel Royal Palace in Bhubaneswar on December 6.

Rudra won the heart of the actress in a ‘Swayamvar’ programme called ‘Jina ra Jeeban Saathi’, which was telecasted in a private channel.

Talking about his romantic journey Rudra said, “I expressed my love and proposed Zeena for the first time through the programme (Jina ra Jeeban Saathi)”.

However, the viewers also witnessed that Rudra had carved out a tattoo for Zeena in his hand following which everybody including the glamour queen were shocked to see Rudra with the tattoo when he arrived at the show.