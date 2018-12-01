‘Security threat stopping Nirav Modi from returning to India’

Mumbai: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, a key accused in the Rs 13,600-crore PNB fraud, cannot return to India as he afraid of getting lynched, his lawyer told a court on Saturday.

Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Agarwal told this to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court while objecting to the plea of Enforcement Directorate to declare the accused a fugitive.

On the other hand, the ED dismissed the claim saying if Nirav Modi felt security threats, he should have filed a police complaint. The ED further said the claim of security threats is irrelevant to the case.

Nirav Modi also said through his lawyer that he had no record or data with him about his finances.

The ED has claimed that Nirav Modi had refused to join the probe despite acknowledging mails and summons issued to him and that he doesn’t want to return to India.