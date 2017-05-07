Security stepped up at Wipro after e-mail threat

New Delhi: IT major Wipro on Saturday said it has augmented security measures at all its office locations after receiving a “threatening letter from an unidentified source”.
Bengaluru cyber crime police also have begun investigating an email sent to Wipro in which the sender threatens to infect the company with a chemical poison if Rs 500 crore is not paid in bitcoins. Security at its campuses has been stepped up as a precautionary measure.
“Wipro confirms that it has filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities after receiving a threatening letter from an unidentified source,” Wipro said in a statement.
Wipro has augmented security measures at all its office locations, it said.