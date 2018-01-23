Latest News Update

Security personnel to have body cameras at 59 Airports

New Delhi: To improve security at the airports, by the end of March, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at 59 airports across the country are expected to have miniature cameras fitted on their uniforms, quietly keeping a tab on all that happens around them.

The much-awaited Rs 3 crore project for the purchase of 500 cameras is under the bidding process, as per sources.

In the first, 500 cameras are expected to be bought — and distributed among 59 major and minor airports all over the country.

The camera, fitted on the upper body of CISF personnel, mostly on the shoulders, will record high-quality audio and video.

The move to install the miniature cameras, a common feature in Western countries, follows a successful three-month trial run conducted by the CISF at the Delhi and Mumbai airports, with three such gadgets at each city.

The trial run, which ended last week, was found to be “very satisfactory and effective” in monitoring and detecting people from close range.

