Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Pulwama in J&K

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Security forces kill 2 terrorists
7

Pulwama: Security forces had gunned down atleast two terrorists in an ecounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Related Posts

PSLV-C43 satellite successfully injected into orbit

India has the capability to take on Pakistan: Bipin Rawat

India’s heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 to…

Police sources said after getting a tip off, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces deployed in the region swung into action. They undertook a massive search operation and cordoned off the area before  gunning them down in Khrew, police sources said.

Reports said the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.Sources said there was no casualty from the side of security forces.The identity of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.