Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Pulwama in J&K

Pulwama: Security forces had gunned down atleast two terrorists in an ecounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Police sources said after getting a tip off, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces deployed in the region swung into action. They undertook a massive search operation and cordoned off the area before gunning them down in Khrew, police sources said.

Reports said the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.Sources said there was no casualty from the side of security forces.The identity of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained.