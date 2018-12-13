Security forces kill 2 militants in encounter in J&K

Sopore: At least two militants were killed in a gun battle that broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter continued till Thursday morning, police sources said.

Police sources said immediately after the encounter was over, security forces launched a ‘cordon and search’ operation in the area to flush out militants who might have holed up.

The authorities have suspended Internet services as a safety measure. The sources said security forces swung into action following a tip off that a group of militants were hiding at a suspected house in Sopore.

As the security forces reached the spot, the militants fired upon them. The number and the identity of militants are still not known. Security was beefed up after this incident in the area.